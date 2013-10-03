(Adds details on Destin force majeure, evacuations by Chevron,
Shell)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Oct 3 Energy companies in the Gulf of
Mexico started shutting in production on Thursday and evacuating
some workers as Tropical Storm Karen headed toward a region
producing nearly a fifth of daily U.S. oil output.
The National Hurricane Center expected the storm to move
through one of the most productive areas of the Gulf to reach
the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle over
the weekend. It said the storm could become a hurricane before
hitting the coast.
In the Gulf Coast cash gasoline market, differentials surged
about 3.00 cents per gallon on storm concerns, traders said. The
Gulf of Mexico accounts for some 19 percent of U.S. daily oil
production and about 6 percent of daily natural gas output,
according to the U.S Energy Information Administration.
"All storm hype," a Gulf refined products trader said on the
rise in differentials, which came despite a 1.85-million-barrel
inventory build last week in the well-supplied region.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it halted production at
its Neptune platform, with capacity to produce up to 14,000
barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 23 million cubic feet per day
of natural gas.
Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell also were
evacuating some workers, but said production was not affected.
Chevron did not say which installations were being partially
evacuated, but all four of its platforms were in the projected
path of the storm. Those include Tahiti, which can produce up to
125,000 bpd of oil and 70 million cubic feet a day of natural
gas.
Shell also did not identify affected platforms, but five of
the company's six producing installations were in the storm's
projected path as well as its newest platform, Olympus, which
was anchored in the Gulf in August. It is slated to start up
next year.
Anadarko was also evacuating workers not essential to
production from Neptune and other platforms, including the
natural gas-only Independence Hub, with capacity to produce up
to 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day.
The Independence Hub is at the easternmost part of the Gulf
where oil and gas producers can operate, about 185 miles (297
km) southeast of New Orleans. It and much of Chevron, Shell and
BP Plc's operated platforms are in a Gulf area known as
the Mississippi Canyon, which is home to much of the basin's
energy infrastructure.
BP said on Thursday it was continuing evacuations of some
workers, but no production had been shut. ConocoPhillips, which
operates a single platform far west of Mississippi Canyon, said
on Thursday it did not expect any impact from Karen.
Onshore, a crude distillation unit at Chevron's Pascagoula,
Mississippi refinery with capacity of 210,000 bpd was shut early
on Thursday, market intelligence service Genscape said, though
the company did not confirm the stoppage or say if it was
storm-related.
Phillips 66, Shell and Motiva Enterprises also said
their refineries in Texas and Louisiana were monitoring the
storm.
Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Thursday declared force majeure
because it was unable to provide natural gas services from its
offshore Gulf of Mexico receipt points due to Tropical Storm
Karen. The pipeline receives output from some BP platforms,
including Thunder Horse.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan in New York; editing
by Terry Wade, G Crosse)