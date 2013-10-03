* Energy companies evacuating some workers, cutting
production
* Some furloughed FEMA workers are ordered back on the job
* Storm likely to reach hurricane strength as it approaches
coast
(Updates storm location and hurricane watch area)
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Oct 3 The first cyclone to threaten the
U.S. coast this year formed over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday
and was forecast to sweep through offshore oil installations
before hitting the mainland between Louisiana and the Florida
Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Some oil industry workers in the Gulf were evacuated from
offshore platforms as Tropical Storm Karen approached a region
that produces nearly a fifth of daily U.S. oil output.
Three days after much of the U.S. government was closed down
over a budget standoff, the Federal Emergency Management Agency
began recalling furloughed workers to help prepare for the
storm.
The storm, the first of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season
to take aim at the United States, had top winds of 65 mph (105
kph) and was centered about 400 miles (650 km) south of the
mouth of the Mississippi River.
It was moving north-northwest and was expected to be at or
near hurricane strength, packing sustained winds of about 74
miles (119 km) per hour, by late Friday, the Miami-based
Hurricane Center said.
Coastal residents could start feeling its bluster by Friday
night and on its current track its center was expected to cross
the coastline near the Mississippi-Alabama border by late on
Saturday.
A hurricane watch was issued for the coast from Grand Isle,
Louisiana, south of New Orleans, to Destin, Florida, alerting
residents to expect hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A tropical storm watch was in effect in Louisiana from west
of Grand Isle to east of Morgan City. The watch area also
included metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Maurepas and Lake
Pontchartrain. Tropical storms carry winds of 39 mph to 73 mph
(63 kph to 118 kph).
Heavy rains were forecast all along the Gulf Coast into
northern Florida, the forecasters said.
The Hurricane Center forecasters were exempt from the U.S.
government shutdown because their work is vital to protecting
life and property. Their parent agency, the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration, advised that some weather satellite
images available to the public on its website "may not be up to
date" because of the shutdown.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton in Miami, Kristin Hays in Houston and
Mark Felsenthal in Washington.; Editing by Tom Brown and Andrew
Hay)