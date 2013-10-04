* Energy companies evacuating some workers, cutting
production
* Some furloughed FEMA workers ordered back on the job
(Updates storm's location, details)
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Oct 3 The first cyclone to threaten the
U.S. coast this year moved across the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday
and was forecast to sweep through offshore oil installations
before hitting the mainland between Louisiana and the Florida
Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Some energy companies in the Gulf started shutting down
production and evacuating workers from offshore platforms as
Tropical Storm Karen approached a region that produces nearly a
fifth of daily U.S. oil output.
Three days after much of the U.S. government was closed down
over a budget standoff, the Federal Emergency Management Agency
began recalling furloughed workers to help prepare for the
storm.
Karen, the first storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season
to take aim at the United States, had top winds of 65 mph (105
kph) and was centered about 340 miles (545 km) south of the
mouth of the Mississippi River.
It was moving north-northwest and was expected to strengthen
to just below hurricane strength by late Friday, the Miami-based
hurricane center said.
Coastal residents could start feeling its bluster by Friday
night. On its current track the storm's center was expected to
cross the coastline near the Mississippi-Alabama border by late
on Saturday.
A hurricane watch was issued for the coast from Grand Isle,
Louisiana, south of New Orleans, to Destin, Florida, alerting
residents to expect hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A tropical storm watch was in effect in Louisiana from west
of Grand Isle to east of Morgan City. The watch area included
metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.
Tropical storms carry winds of 39 mph to 73 mph (63 kph to 118
kph).
Heavy rains were forecast all along the Gulf Coast into
northern Florida, the forecasters said.
The National Hurricane Center forecasters were exempt from
the U.S. government shutdown because their work is vital to
protecting life and property. Their parent agency, the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, advised that some
weather satellite images available to the public on its website
"may not be up to date" because of the shutdown.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton in Miami, Kristin Hays in Houston and
Mark Felsenthal in Washington.; Editing by Andrew Hay,
Christopher Wilson and Ken Wills)