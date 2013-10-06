Oct 6 The remnants of Tropical Storm Karen,
already downgraded to a depression, have dissipated over the
Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said on Sunday.
Although some flooding was possible along the northern Gulf
coast, the service said at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) it would issue
no more public advisories on Karen.
"Karen is no longer a tropical cyclone," the National
Hurricane Center said in a statement titled "Remnants of Karen."
The governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama
had earlier declared states of emergency to speed storm
preparations, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency
recalled some workers who were furloughed in the federal
government shutdown to assist.
But the storm's top winds had dropped to 30 miles per hour
(48 kph) Sunday morning, down from 50 mph (80 kph) on Friday.
Its remnants were expected to drop 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5
cm) of rain over portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast and
southeastern United States through Monday evening, the center
said.
Nearly two-thirds of oil output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
was halted as Karen neared the Louisiana coast earlier this
week, prompting oil and gas companies to shut platforms and
evacuate workers in preparation for the storm. The Gulf accounts
for about 19 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of
natural gas output.
(Reporting By Noreen O'Donnell)