By Lizbeth Diaz and Anahi Rama
MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Hurricane Manuel lashed
Mexico's northwest coast with heavy rains on Thursday, prompting
evacuations amid the threat of fresh flash floods that storms
have unleashed across Mexico, killing at least 81 people.
Storms have inundated vast swathes of Mexico since late last
week, wrecking roads, destroying bridges, and triggering
landslides that buried homes and their occupants. Roads became
raging rapids in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, stranding some
40,000 tourists.
Emergency services said heavy rains were beating down on the
northwestern state of Sinaloa, and that hundreds of people had
been evacuated from coastal communities.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said an area of low
pressure over the oil-producing southern Gulf of Mexico had a 70
percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48
hours and was expected to dump heavy rains on already flooded
areas in southern and eastern Mexico.
The fresh misery comes after tropical storms Ingrid and
Manuel converged on Mexico from the Gulf and the Pacific over
the weekend, triggering the flash floods. Ingrid dissipated, but
Manuel then strengthened and gained Hurricane strength.
More than a million people have been affected across the
country, and 50,000 have been evacuated from their homes.
"It's raining really heavily. I saw lots of fallen trees on
my way to work," said Cristian Nunez, 26, a hotel receptionist
in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state. "Many employees
didn't make it in ... we're basically alone."
The flooded tourist resort of Acapulco further south, which
was hit by looting, was still reeling on Thursday.
Tens of thousands of people were still trapped in the city,
awaiting evacuation as airlines and Mexico's armed forces worked
to get them home.
Some 58 people are still missing after a mudslide in Atoyac,
a municipality near Acapulco in Guerrero state, President
Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday night. Pena Nieto said 288
people had already been rescued from the site.
Hotels in the state of Baja California Sur, home to the
popular beach resorts of Los Cabos, which is popular with U.S.
tourists, reported rain and wind on Wednesday, but nothing like
the conditions seen in Acapulco.
As the cost of the flooding continued to mount, the finance
ministry said it had around 12 billion pesos ($925.60 million)
available in emergency funding.
While all but two of Mexico's ports remained open to large
ships, including its three main oil export hubs along the Gulf,
nearly 40 ports along both the Gulf and Pacific coasts were
closed on Thursday morning to smaller boats, the transport
ministry said.
State oil monopoly Pemex said it had dispatched technicians
to fix a ruptured 12-inch (30 cm) oil pipeline between the Gulf
port of Madero inland to Cadereyta, which connects two
refineries.
The pipeline was damaged when the Pablillo River burst its
banks due to heavy rains.