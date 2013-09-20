By Tomas Bravo
| LA PINTADA, Mexico, Sept 20
from shattered houses on Friday, searching for dozens of people
missing after a mudslide flattened their village in southwest
Mexico as some of the most destructive storms to hit the country
in decades abated.
They also scoured for a rescue helicopter that vanished on
Thursday in the storm-battered state of Guerrero with at least
10 people aboard.
Dozens of homes in La Pintada, a village about 60 miles (100
km) from the beach resort of Acapulco, were swallowed up by a
mudslide touched off by heavy rain and flooding at the weekend
that has killed at least 100 people across Mexico and forced
thousands of people to abandon their homes.
The government said close to 300 people living around La
Pintada had been rescued but 68 were still missing late on
Thursday. Around 20 bodies have been recovered from the
shattered village.
A Black Hawk helicopter, with two pilots and at least eight
people rescued from villages outside Acapulco on board, lost
contact with authorities on Thursday, Manuel Mondragon, the
government's national security commissioner, told local media.
Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that
began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on
Mexico from the Pacific and the Atlantic, cutting a trail of
destruction that has affected more than a million people.
Even as Manuel disintegrated after moving north on Thursday,
heavy rain continued in Guerrero and Michoacan states overnight,
causing river levels to rise and flooding more towns and
villages. Ingrid dissipated earlier this week.
Around 40,000 tourists were stranded in Acapulco, though a
significant portion of them have now been flown out.
President Enrique Pena Nieto said the storms had inflicted
the worst widespread flooding damage in Mexico in recorded
history, and he canceled a planned trip to the United Nations in
New York next week to oversee relief efforts.
Streets turned into cascades of mud, homes were ruined and
cars silted up with floodwaters as the government struggled to
reach remote villages left helpless by the storms.
The damage the storms wrought could hamper the Mexican
economy's recovery from a soft patch in the second quarter,
economists said.
Acapulco was hit by looting this week as communication
breakdowns put a squeeze on supplies while crocodiles escaped
lagoons in the port of Tampico. More than 50,000 people have had
to be evacuated from their homes.