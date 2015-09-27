MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Tropical storm Marty grew
stronger as it rolled towards Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday
and could become a hurricane later in the day, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Located some 235 miles (378 km) southwest of the tourist
resort of Acapulco, Marty is heading north-northeast at some 6
miles per hour (10 km/h) and producing maximum sustained winds
of 60 mph (97 km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Acapulco to the
industrial port of Lazaro Cardenas, the center added. Marty is
expected to get close to the coast, but remain offshore, and
should start to weaken by Monday night, the NHC said.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Hay)