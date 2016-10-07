Oct 7 The U.S. Coast Guard said it had reopened
all commercial ports along Florida's west coast on Friday, while
hurricane Matthew continued to lash the northeast coast of the
state.
Matthew was located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast
of Jacksonville Beach in Florida with maximum sustained winds of
115 mph (185 km/h), according to the latest advisory from the
National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane was forecast to move near or over the coast of
northeast Florida and Georgia through Friday night, and near or
over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. It is expected to
remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from the United
States on Sunday, the NHC said.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)