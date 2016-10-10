PORT-AU-PRINCE Oct 9 The number of people killed in Haiti by Hurricane Matthew hit 1,000 people on Sunday, as the country battled deaths from cholera and some authorities had to start burying the dead in mass graves.

The powerful hurricane, the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade, slammed into Haiti on Tuesday, whipping it with 140 mile-per-hour (230 kph) winds and torrential rains.

A Reuters tally of numbers from local officials showed that 1,000 people were killed by the storm in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas. (Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; editing by Diane Craft)