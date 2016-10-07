ZURICH Oct 7 The Red Cross has launched an
emergency appeal to provide immediate relief to 50,000 Haitians
in the aftermath of the strongest hurricane to hit the Caribbean
since 2007.
The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red
Crescent Societies (IFRC) is seeking 6.8 million Swiss francs
($6.92 million) to help provide medical relief, shelter, water
and sanitation over the next year to people affected by
Hurricane Matthew in southwestern Haiti.
"We are extremely concerned for the safety, health and
well-being of the women, men and children who have been
impacted, particularly those in remote towns and villages,"
IFRC's Latin Caribbean head, Ines Brill, said in a statement
late on Thursday.
A Reuters tally of deaths reported by local officials showed
the storm killed at least 339 people in Haiti and displaced
thousands as it flattened homes, uprooted trees and inundated
neighborhoods on its way through Haiti's southwestern peninsula
.
The Red Cross estimated more than one million people in
Haiti were affected, with hundreds of thousands in need of
humanitarian assistance.
"Our teams in Jeremie report massive destruction in the
town," Brill said of the peninsula's regional capital. "Water
and electricity have been cut and the medical services are not
functioning any more. Communication is very limited."
The Red Cross said its response teams in Jamaica, the
Dominican Republic, Cuba, the Bahamas and the United States had
also been mobilised as Hurricane Matthew moved north
.
($1 = 0.9820 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Larry King)