UNITED NATIONS Oct 10 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that a "massive response" was needed to help Haiti in the wake of Hurricane Matthew and that the United Nations was mobilizing on all fronts to help get the recovery underway.

"Some towns and villages have been almost wiped off the map," Ban told reporters. "Tensions are already mounting as people await help. A massive response is required. U.N. teams are working with local officials to assess needs." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)