People walk along the beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Hurricane Matthew has strengthened into a category 4 storm as it barrels toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

The hurricane, now located about 180 miles (290 km) southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hours (220 km/h), could strengthen further and remain a category 4 hurricane as it approached the Florida coast, the agency said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)