Oct 10 The number of homes and businesses
without power on Monday after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the
Southeast U.S. Atlantic coast over the weekend dropped to
713,500 from a high of 2.2 million on Sunday morning, according
to local electric companies.
Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was
downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.
The storm killed 1,000 people in Haiti. U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday some Haitian towns
and villages had been almost wiped off the map.
Duke Energy Corp said it could take a week to
restore power to some customers in the hardest-hit parts of the
Carolinas because parts of its electrical system need to be
rebuild.
The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of
Monday evening.
Power Company State/Provi Out Now
nce
Duke - Carolinas NC, SC
271,000
Southern - Georgia GA
Power 82,700
Dominion VA, NC
54,300
Scana SC
72,700
North Carolina NC
cooperatives 74,000
Florida municipals FL
109,000
NextEra - FPL FL
19,000
Santee Cooper SC 30,800
Total
713,500
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Harshith Aranya and
Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Peter Cooney)