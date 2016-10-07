BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has scrapped plans to leave for Colombia on Saturday over concerns about Hurricane Matthew, including its impact on U.S. military facilities as it strikes the East Coast, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Carter is also accompanying U.S. military planning for any potential role in recovery efforts, Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart)
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock