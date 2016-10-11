WILMINGTON, N.C. Oct 11 Smithfield Foods Inc is
working to resume operations on Thursday at the world's largest
hog processing facility in North Carolina, after closing it due
to Hurricane Matthew, the plant's electric supplier told
Reuters.
Representatives of Smithfield, owned by China's WH Group Ltd
, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The plant in Tar Heel, N.C., has a daily slaughter capacity
of 32,500 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer magazine. It
was closed on Saturday because of the storm, a hog supplier has
said.
(Reporting by Jim Brumm; Writing by Tom Polansek; Editing by
Chris Reese)