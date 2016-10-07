By Jessica Resnick-Ault Oct 7 Most oil and gasoline terminals along the Southeastern U.S. coast have been shut as a result of Hurricane Matthew, while Florida's western coast has not been affected as much. Those terminals will be key for bringing fuel to retail gasoline stations shuttered by the storm once the hurricane passes. Gasoline distributors across Florida are scrambling to supply crews working to restore power to areas hit by the hurricane. The state receives 90 percent of its fuel by ship, so port closures can limit fuel availability. Oil and refined products terminals in the Port Everglades area are expected to reopen Friday at about noon, said Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, a trade organization. Terminals on the South Carolina and Georgia coasts have also been shut. Below is a listing of the operating status of terminals in the area compiled from Reuters data and interviews. Operator Capacity City State Status (barrels) TransMontaigne 728,359 Cape FL Closed Canaveral Seaport Canaveral 2,830,414 Cape FL Closed Canaveral Vecergy 1,349,000 Dania Beach FL Closed Buckeye 600,000 Jacksonville FL Closed Marathon 600,000 Jacksonville FL Closed Petroleum Corp NuStar 2,459,000 Jacksonville FL Closed Center Point 1,506,269 Jacksonville FL Closed World Point 780,992 Jacksonville FL Closed Terminals Omega Partners 260,000 Jacksonville FL Closed Westway Terminal 324,004 Jacksonville FL Closed Co NuStar Energy 2,459,000 Jacksonville FL Closed TransMontaigne 672,517 Miami FL Closed Kinder Morgan 1,660,000 Orlando FL Closed Chevron 220,841 Panama City FL Closed Vecergy 350,000 Riviera FL Closed Beach Chevron 725,000 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon Buckeye 348,800 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon ExxonMobil 575,000 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon Kinder Morgan 548,900 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon Marathon 75,052 Fort FL Expected to Petroleum Corp Lauderdale reopen at noon Marathon 318,000 Fort FL Expected to Petroleum Corp Lauderdale reopen at noon Motiva 558,000 Fort FL Expected to Enterprises Lauderdale reopen at noon Motiva 546,000 Fort FL Expected to Enterprises Lauderdale reopen at noon TransMontaigne 3,004,031 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon TransMontaigne 5,000,000 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon TransMontaigne 3,004,031 Fort FL Expected to Lauderdale reopen at noon Citgo 590,514 Port FL Expected to Everglades reopen at noon Citgo Holdings 140,000 Niceville FL Open TransMontaigne 759,897 Tampa FL Open Motiva 527,000 Tampa FL Still Enterprises Operating Murphy Oil 445,000 Tampa FL Still operating TransMontaigne 1,518,664 Tampa FL Still Operating Citgo 850,000 Tampa FL Still Operating Buckeye 436,000 Tampa FL Still Operating Kinder Morgan 1,660,000 Tampa FL Still Operating Buckeye Terminals 434,100 Tampa FL Still Operating Chevron 580,000 Tampa FL Still Operating Marathon 260,000 Tampa FL Still Petroleum Corp Operating, has plenty of product Marathon 998,000 Tampa FL Still Petroleum Corp Operating, has plenty of product American 221,000 Brunswick GA Closed Midstream Partners Epic Midstream 1,129,554 Savannah GA Closed Colonial Group 576,109 Savannah GA Closed until 8 a.m. Monday Vopak 235,811 Savannah GA Closed Odfjell 500,000 Charleston SC Closed Kinder Morgan 430,000 North SC Closed Charleston Buckeye 1,091,400 North SC Closed Charleston (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)