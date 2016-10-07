(Updates Kinder Morgan Orlando terminal status)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Oct 7 Most oil and gasoline terminals along the
Southeastern U.S. coast have been shut as a result of Hurricane
Matthew, while Florida's western coast has not been affected as
much.
Those terminals will be key for bringing fuel to retail
gasoline stations shuttered by the storm once the hurricane
passes. Gasoline distributors across Florida are scrambling to
supply crews working to restore power to areas hit by the
hurricane.
The state receives 90 percent of its fuel by ship, so port
closures can limit fuel availability. Oil and refined products
terminals in the Port Everglades area are expected to reopen
Friday at about noon, said Ned Bowman, executive director of the
Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, a trade organization.
Terminals on the South Carolina and Georgia coasts have also
been shut.
Below is a listing of the operating status of terminals in
the area compiled from Reuters data and interviews.
Operator Capacity City State Status
(barrels)
TransMontaigne 728,359 Cape FL Closed
Canaveral
Seaport Canaveral 2,830,414 Cape FL Closed
Canaveral
Vecergy 1,349,000 Dania Beach FL Closed
Buckeye 600,000 Jacksonville FL Closed
Marathon 600,000 Jacksonville FL Closed
Petroleum Corp
NuStar 2,459,000 Jacksonville FL Closed
Center Point 1,506,269 Jacksonville FL Closed
World Point 780,992 Jacksonville FL Closed
Terminals
Omega Partners 260,000 Jacksonville FL Closed
Westway Terminal 324,004 Jacksonville FL Closed
Co
NuStar Energy 2,459,000 Jacksonville FL Closed
TransMontaigne 672,517 Miami FL Closed
Kinder Morgan 1,660,000 Orlando FL Restarted
Chevron 220,841 Panama City FL Closed
Vecergy 350,000 Riviera FL Closed
Beach
Chevron 725,000 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Buckeye 348,800 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
ExxonMobil 575,000 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Kinder Morgan 548,900 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Marathon 75,052 Fort FL Expected to
Petroleum Corp Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Marathon 318,000 Fort FL Expected to
Petroleum Corp Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Motiva 558,000 Fort FL Expected to
Enterprises Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Motiva 546,000 Fort FL Expected to
Enterprises Lauderdale reopen at
noon
TransMontaigne 3,004,031 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
TransMontaigne 5,000,000 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
TransMontaigne 3,004,031 Fort FL Expected to
Lauderdale reopen at
noon
Citgo 590,514 Port FL Expected to
Everglades reopen at
noon
Citgo Holdings 140,000 Niceville FL Open
TransMontaigne 759,897 Tampa FL Open
Motiva 527,000 Tampa FL Still
Enterprises Operating
Murphy Oil 445,000 Tampa FL Still
operating
TransMontaigne 1,518,664 Tampa FL Still
Operating
Citgo 850,000 Tampa FL Still
Operating
Buckeye 436,000 Tampa FL Still
Operating
Kinder Morgan 1,660,000 Tampa FL Still
Operating
Buckeye Terminals 434,100 Tampa FL Still
Operating
Chevron 580,000 Tampa FL Still
Operating
Marathon 260,000 Tampa FL Still
Petroleum Corp Operating,
has plenty
of product
Marathon 998,000 Tampa FL Still
Petroleum Corp Operating,
has plenty
of product
American 221,000 Brunswick GA Closed
Midstream
Partners
Epic Midstream 1,129,554 Savannah GA Closed
Colonial Group 576,109 Savannah GA Closed
until 8
a.m. Monday
Vopak 235,811 Savannah GA Closed
Odfjell 500,000 Charleston SC Closed
Kinder Morgan 430,000 North SC Closed
Charleston
Buckeye 1,091,400 North SC Closed
Charleston
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Devika Krishna Kumar in
New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)