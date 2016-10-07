CHICAGO Oct 7 Disruptions to air travel,
manufacturing, supply chains and retail stores spread on Friday
as Hurricane Matthew worked its way up Florida's Atlantic coast,
leaving people and goods stranded and plants idled.
After cancelling a total of 590 flights on Thursday,
American Airlines Group Inc canceled 580 on Friday and
160 on Saturday. A spokesman said flights had resumed in Miami
on Friday morning.
Delta Air Lines Inc said it had canceled 240 flights
for Friday, and roughly 80 for Saturday for northeastern
Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
Southwest Airlines Co canceled 130 flights for
Friday and 95 for Saturday.
The storm had also caused railroads and retailers to suspend
or curtail operations.
Ports in Florida and up the coast, including Savannah,
Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, also suspended
operations.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it had closed a number of
stores ahead of Hurricane Matthew. A spokesman said the company
is using its experience of past disasters to anticipate what
goods may be in greater demand after the storm passes.
Office supply retailer Staples Inc said it had
closed stores in line with emergency evacuation guidelines. Nike
Inc has closed facilities in Florida, Georgia and South
Carolina and encouraged "employees to follow the guidance of
state and local officials to evacuate areas in the path of the
storm."
Manufacturers were also affected.
Deere & Co closed its Miami, Florida, office for
three to four days, and several of its Nortrax construction
equipment dealerships around the state.
"We basically want people to go home and take care of their
own personal property," spokesman Ken Golden said. "For their
safety we would rather have them doing whatever the government
disaster officials are saying."
Boeing Co suspended production on Wednesday at its
South Carolina plant in North Charleston, and in Florida,
including Miami, the Kennedy Space Center, Jacksonville and
Orlando. The company said it was monitoring the situation for
its operations in Georgia and North Carolina.
Auto supplier WABCO Holdings Inc halted production
in Charleston, South Charleston and said that "weather
permitting," work would resume on Monday, Oct. 10.
Honda Motor Co Ltd spokesman Chris
Abbruzzese said the company was evaluating the impact of
Hurricane Matthew.
"At this point, the hurricane will not impact any of our
manufacturing plants," he wrote. "We are, however, monitoring
any potential impacts to our supply chain."
