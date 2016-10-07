(Adds manufacturers who have shut plants, car issues at port in
Jacksonville)
By Nick Carey and Meredith Davis
CHICAGO Oct 7 Disruptions to air travel,
manufacturing, supply chains and retail stores spread on Friday
as Hurricane Matthew worked its way up Florida's Atlantic coast,
leaving people and goods stranded and plants idled.
After cancelling 590 flights on Thursday, American Airlines
Group Inc canceled 580 on Friday and 160 on Saturday. A
spokesman said flights had resumed in Miami on Friday morning as
the storm moved north.
Delta Air Lines Inc canceled 240 flights for Friday,
and 80 for Saturday for northeastern Florida, coastal Georgia
and South Carolina.
Southwest Airlines Co canceled 130 flights for
Friday and 95 for Saturday. United Airlines said it had
canceled 270 flight from Wednesday through Saturday.
The storm also caused railroads and retailers to suspend or
curtail operations.
Ports in Florida and up the coast, including Savannah,
Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, also suspended
operations.
Toyota Motor Corp like several other automakers,
holds new vehicles at ports prior to final shipment to
dealerships. A Toyota spokesman said Friday the company moved
most of its vehicles parked at the port in Jacksonville inland
ahead of the storm. Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it had
also moved some vehicles from the port prior to its closure and
BMW accelerated deliveries inland.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc closed a number of stores ahead
of Hurricane Matthew, as did office supply retailer Staples Inc
and Nike Inc, which closed facilities in
Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Employee-owned supermarket chain Publix said stores in
southern Florida had reopened after the hurricane passed.
Manufacturers were also affected.
Deere & Co closed its Miami, Florida, office and
several of its Nortrax construction equipment dealerships around
the state.
"We basically want people to go home and take care of their
own personal property," spokesman Ken Golden said. "For their
safety we would rather have them doing whatever the government
disaster officials are saying."
Boeing Co suspended production on Wednesday at its
South Carolina plant in North Charleston, and in Florida,
including Miami, the Kennedy Space Center, Jacksonville and
Orlando. The company was monitoring the situation at its Georgia
and North Carolina facilities.
Auto supplier WABCO Holdings Inc halted production
in Charleston, South Charleston and said that "weather
permitting," work would resume on Monday, Oct. 10.
Business jet aircraft maker Gulfstream, a unit of General
Dynamics Corp, said its plants in Savannah and Brunswick,
Georgia, and West Palm Beach, Florida, were closed and should
reopen on Monday.
Engine maker Cummins Inc closed four plants in
Florida, one in Georgia and another in South Carolina.
Mining and construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc
temporarily shuttered facilities and offices in both
Florida and South Carolina.
Vulcan Materials Co closed facilities in the Bahamas
and Miami, and all along the East Coast, spokesman Jimmy Fleming
said. Vulcan's crushed stone is mixed with materials like
concrete, cement and asphalt to repair roads and buildings.
"We'll need to reopen (when possible) because we supply
material to fix things," Fleming said.
Honda Motor Co Ltd said Hurricane Matthew
would not impact any of its manufacturing plants.
"We are, however, monitoring any potential impacts to our
supply chain," spokesman Chris Abbruzzese said.
(Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles, Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Abhijith
Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Cynthia
Osterman)