By Jonathan Stempel
July 8 Less than a year after Hurricane Sandy
devastated the New Jersey shore, the state's highest court made
it easier for cities and towns to avoid paying costly
compensation to homeowners whose water views have been blocked
by the building of sand dunes.
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday overturned a $375,000
jury award to an elderly couple who complained that a dune built
before the storm to help protect their home had blocked their
panoramic beachfront and ocean view.
A unanimous five-judge panel said the jury should have been
allowed to consider the benefits of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) high
dune as well as the loss of value to Harvey and Phyllis Karan's
property in the Borough of Harvey Cedars.
In ordering a new trial, Justice Barry Albin said the Karans
were not entitled to "a windfall at the public's expense" that
could result if they were compensated for their lost view, while
ignoring how the dune could help save their home.
The Karans had rejected a $300 offer of compensation for the
land taken and view lost, which their appraiser said reduced
their property's value by about $500,000.
Peter Wegener, a lawyer for the Karans, said he was
"disappointed but not entirely surprised" at the decision.
"It would appear that the court was influenced by a desire
to reach a result that was more politically acceptable than
indicated by the evidence in the original case," he said.
Wegener said a settlement remains possible. "Our clients
have always been willing to settle, but not for $300," he said.
New Jersey has been trying to protect and rebuild its
127-mile (204-km) coastline since Sandy struck last Oct. 29.
The storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of
homes, leveled or washed away boardwalks and theme-park rides,
and cost an estimated $37 billion statewide.
DEMON THAT PEOPLE LIVE WITH
Reconstruction could stall, however, if enough homeowners
claim that the work impeded their views or else constituted a
"taking" of their property without just compensation.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican seeking
re-election this year, has said the benefits of building dunes
outweigh concerns of "knucklehead" homeowners more concerned
with their own interests.
Property assessors valued the Karans' home at $1.9 million
before Harvey Cedars in 2008 began obtaining easements, either
with homeowners' consent or through eminent domain, to protect
dozens of beachfront properties.
The easement covered more than one-fourth of the Long Beach
Island property, court papers show, and the 22-foot-tall dune
was built to replace a dune that was 16 feet (4.9 meters) tall.
"A willing purchaser of beachfront property would obviously
value the view and proximity to the ocean," Albin wrote. "But it
is also likely that a rational purchaser would place a value on
a protective barrier that shielded his property from partial or
total destruction."
Harvey Cedars is roughly 65 miles (105 km) east of
Philadelphia.
"We're very pleased with the decision," Harvey Cedars Mayor
Jonathan Oldham said in a telephone interview. "There would not
be any replenishment (of dunes) if homeowners could receive
large awards. Hurricanes are a demon that we live with, and not
to be able to protect against them is very short-sighted."
