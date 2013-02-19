By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Most people who regularly
vacation at the New Jersey shore plan to go this summer, despite
damage left by Superstorm Sandy, but many are booking shorter
visits, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
Roughly two-thirds of those planning shorter visits cited
reasons related to Sandy, said the Rutgers-Eagleton poll,
sponsored by the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers
University, the state university of New Jersey.
The October 2012 storm pounded the Jersey shore, destroying
homes, businesses, rental properties, beaches, marinas and
summer resort icons such as boardwalks and amusement parks.
On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced
plans to rebuild a 12.5 mile stretch of Route 35, a major
north-south access road to shore towns that was badly damaged.
The road rebuilding entails more than $200 million in
federal highway funds, Christie said in a statement. The project
begins this summer and should be completed in two years.
The survey found that three out of five New Jersey residents
typically spend time "down the shore" during summers. Atlantic
City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood are the most popular
destinations, it said.
It found 64 percent of shore visitors are planning to spend
the same length of time, 20 percent plan to stay less time and
13 percent plan to stay longer this year.
Among those planning a summer return is Regina Schaefer of
Maplewood, New Jersey, who said she is booking a week at Long
Beach Island in August with her husband and three children.
"My husband actually feels strongly about going there to
help them," she said.
The family, which has been taking summer vacations down the
shore for nearly 20 years, is renting a three-bedroom house
about a block from the Atlantic Ocean, she said.
Worried about what would be available post-Sandy, Schaefer
said she started looking into summer rental properties earlier
than usual this year.
"There's definitely fewer available, and the prices are
higher," she said.
The Rutgers-Eagleton poll was conducted by telephone January
30 through February 3 using a random sample of 796 adults. The
margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Sofina Mirza-Reid)