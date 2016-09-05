MEXICO CITY Tropical storm Newton is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday as it heads for the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm was 320 miles (514 km) southeast of the tourist resort Cabo San Lucas around 10 a.m. Central Time (1500 GMT). It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 km) and was moving north-northwest, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning was in effect in the southern part of the Baja California peninsula, where the storm is expected to make landfall on Tuesday. Newton could also produce 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 cm) of rain in the states of Colima, Michoacan, Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, the NHC said.

