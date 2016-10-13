BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Oct 13 Hurricane Nicole weakened on Thursday afternoon as it moved into the open sea after making a direct hit on Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kph), was a strong Category 2 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale and capable of causing extensive damage.
By late afternoon, it was 130 miles (210 km) northeast of Bermuda, a British overseas territory that is a major insurance and reinsurance center. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.