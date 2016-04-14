April 14 Colorado State University on Thursday said it expects hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin to be near normal in 2016 with 12 named storms, including five hurricanes, two of which will be major hurricanes. See: here While the current weakening of the El Nino weather pattern into either a neutral or La Nina condition is supportive of hurricane formation this year, Colorado State meteorologists noted the far North Atlantic is "quite cold," which is less conducive for Atlantic hurricane formation and intensification. El Nino is the warming of the waters in the central Pacific, while La Nina is a cooling of those waters. The 2015 hurricane season was mostly quiet with 11 named storms, including four hurricanes, two of which were major, due in part to a strong El Nino with the warmest central Pacific water temperatures recorded since 1997, according to federal data. Colorado State said this was the 33rd year it has forecast the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricanes don't pack the same punch for the U.S. natural gas market as a decade ago because the bulk of the nation's gas production has moved from the hurricane-prone Gulf of Mexico to shale fields located far from the coast, such as the Marcellus formation in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. U.S. gas futures hit record highs around $15 per million British thermal units in 2005 in the months after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed into the Gulf Coast. At that time, over 20 percent of the nation's dry gas output came from the federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Spurred in part by those high prices, producers figured out how to use technologies like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to profitably unlock gas trapped in shale rocks, sparking the so-called "shale revolution." Today, the nation's seven biggest shale fields provide more than 60 percent of dry gas production, while federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico account for a mere 4 percent of the total. The following lists meteorologist forecasts for named tropical storms and hurricanes in the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the June 1-Nov. 30 season. Forecaster *Named Storms Hurricanes Major Date Hurricanes Colorado State University 12 5 2 14-Apr Global Weather Oscillations 17 9 4 13-Apr MDA - EarthSat 14 7 3 7-Apr AccuWeather 14 8 4 7-Apr Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) 12 6 2 5-Apr NOAA Normal (1981-2010) 12 7 3 TSR Normal (1950-2015) 11 6 3 TSR Normal (2006-2015) 14 6 3 * The named tropical storms does not include Alex, which formed in January 2016. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)