May 27 The Atlantic hurricane season will be below-average this
year due to cooler seas and a strong El Niño effect, the U.S. government weather
forecaster said on Wednesday.
The forecast calls for six to 11 tropical storms this year, with three to
six reaching hurricane status, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration said at a press conference in New Orleans.
There may be two major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 miles
(178 km) per hour.
That forecast is similar to others that also expect a quiet season this
year.
In 2014, there were eight named storms, six hurricanes and two major
hurricanes.
The following lists meteorologist forecasts for named tropical storms and
hurricanes in the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the June
1-Nov. 30 season.
Forecaster Named Hurricanes Major Date
Storms Hurricanes
U.S. NOAA 6 to 11 3 to 6 2 5/27/2015
AccuWeather 8 4 1 5/13/2015
Weather Services International 9 5 1 4/21/2015
Global Weather Oscillations 10 6 2 4/17/2015
North Carolina State University 4 to 6 1 to 3 1 4/13/2015
Colorado State University 7 3 1 4/9/2015
Tropical Storm Risk 11 5 2 4/9/2015
MDA - EarthSat 12 7 2 4/7/2015
Normal (from U.S. NOAA) 12 6 3 1981-2010
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)