MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Tropical Storm Octave drew
closer to Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Monday,
weakening slightly on its approach.
The storm, about 175 miles (285 km) south of the town of
Cabo San Lazaro on the peninsula's western coast, was traveling
north at about 13 miles per hour (20 kph), Miami's National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Octave had maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 60 miles
per hour (95 kph), down slightly from Sunday night, and the
storm was expected to approach the peninsula's west coast
sometime on Tuesday, the NHC said.
Mexico's government has issued a tropical storm warning for
the southwestern coast of Baja California, from the town of
Santa Fe north to Punta Abreojos.
The storm is expected to cause rainfall of between 3 and 8
inches (7.6 and 20.3 cm) along much of the peninsula and an
accompanying storm surge "will be accompanied by large and
destructive waves," the center said.
All of Mexico's Pacific coast ports remained open on Monday,
according to the country's transportation ministry.
Mexico was pummeled by some of the worst flood damage in
decades last month after storms converged from the Pacific and
Atlantic, triggering mud-slides and killing about 150 people.
