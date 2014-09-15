* Los Cabos resort hammered by storm
* Tourists, residents huddle in emergency shelters
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Sept 15 Hurricane Odile
ground its way up Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Monday,
gradually losing strength after injuring dozens of people,
forcing the evacuation of thousands and smashing shops open to
looters in the popular tourist area.
Fierce winds felled trees, buffeting homes and businesses,
as one of the worst storms ever to hit the luxury retreats of
Los Cabos battered Mexico's northwestern coast with heavy rains.
Odile has weakened from a Category 4 to Category 1 hurricane
since Sunday, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said
it would likely cause life-threatening flooding and mudslides on
the northwestern coast in the next day or two.
The storm, with sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km
per hour), knocked out San Jose del Cabo's international
airport. It was unclear when flights might restart.
"We're going to need about two weeks to clean this up, these
are some serious losses," said Gerardo Rodas, 50, owner of a
small hotel in the town of Loreto on the eastern flank of the
peninsula by the shores of the Gulf of California.
Around 135 people required hospital treatment due to Odile,
most for minor injuries, said Luis Felipe Puente, head of
national emergency services. No deaths were reported.
By 2 p.m. PDT (2100 GMT), Odile was 45 miles (72 km)
southwest of Loreto. The storm was moving northwest at 13 mph
(21 km/h) and was likely to turn north in coming days, the NHC
said.
Odile tore down power lines, water tanks, air conditioning
units and smashed storefronts across Cabo San Lucas, sparking
looting.
Pharmacies, electronics shops and convenience stores were
among businesses hit by looters before police restored order on
streets strewn with shattered glass from broken windows, said
local shop worker Cristina Osuna, 31.
Tourists in shelters or hiding in bathtubs in their rooms
posted photos overnight on social media showing windows
barricaded with furniture after they were blown out.
Many hotels suffered flooding.
"It was awful," said shop worker Osuna. "Nobody slept last
night because water was coming in and we had to get it out."
THOUSANDS EVACUATED
At least 26,000 foreign tourists and 4,000 Mexicans were
estimated to be in the region, officials said. Thousands of
people were evacuated from areas at risk of flooding.
The NHC said Odile was expected to slow as it pushed
northwest along the desert peninsula and forecast the storm
would weaken steadily over the next two days.
Some experts said it was the strongest hurricane to hit the
tip of the peninsula since the advent of satellite data.
Ahead of the storm's approach, people in Cabo San Lucas
rushed to board up windows, clear beach furniture and remove
fishing boats and yachts from the water and into dry docks.
Many beaches in Mexico were packed with tourists during the
weekend ahead of Tuesday's Independence Day holiday, but the
resorts of Los Cabos are in low season and mostly visited by
Americans.
There are no major oil installations in the area.
