Oct 17 Tropical storm Olaf is strengthening in
the Pacific between Mexico and Hawaii and is likely to become a
hurricane by Saturday night or Sunday, but is not expected to
make landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
The center said Olaf is forecast to become a major hurricane
by Monday.
Olaf is located 1,600 miles (2,600 km) west-southwest of the
southern tip of the Mexican state of Baja California. At 8 a.m.
PDT (1500 GMT) it had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per
hour (95 km/h), the center said. It is moving to the west, and
expected to turn in a northwest direction later in the weekend.
"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect," the
hurricane center said in its latest public advisory on the
storm.
