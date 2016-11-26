Hurricane Otto is pictured approximately 305 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua (about 235 miles east of Limon, Costa Rica), and moving toward the west at speeds of near 2 miles per hour in this November 22, 2016 satellite handout photo. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

A man holds a umbrella against the rain as he walk with a boy to shelter prior to the arrival of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People walk on the empty main street of the city of San Jose, as Hurricane Otto approaches in San Jose, Costa Rica November 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE Tropical storm Otto killed at least nine people and forced thousands to evacuate when it battered Nicaragua and Costa Rica with hurricane-force winds and torrential rains, before moving out into the Pacific Ocean.

Otto smashed into southeastern Nicaragua on Thursday as a category 2 hurricane, but weakened rapidly and became a tropical storm by early Friday as it drifted deeper into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

In Costa Rica, the national emergency commission (CNE) reported nine people were killed by the storm, which dumped over a month's worth of rain in some areas near the Nicaraguan border. Some 255 communities were affected, with over 5,500 people housed in 50 shelters across the country, the CNE said.

Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis decreed three days of mourning to begin on Monday.

"Otto leaves us in a very difficult situation, both for the country and for all of us," said Carlos Alberto Volio, a 68-year-old businessman. "The recovery is going to be very hard."

Nevertheless, in Nicaragua, there were no immediate reports of deaths. In the port of Bluefields, north of where the storm landed, there was very limited damage.

"It was a relief for us," said William Salmeron, a 39-year-old businessman in the city. "I wasn't scared, just the normal fear you need to have with hurricanes."

The sun shone in Bluefields on Friday, and people went shopping in the market. Down by the shore, others took their boats out of storage and down to the water.

Across Nicaragua, people in evacuation shelters were making their way home, local authorities said.

Otto, the seventh Atlantic hurricane of the season, landed north of the town of San Juan de Nicaragua, the Miami-based NHC said.

By Friday morning Otto was heading out to the Pacific with top sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (105 km per hour) and churning about 245 miles (394 km) south-southeast of San Salvador.

Soon after Otto landed on Thursday, a 7.0-magnitude quake struck a few hundred miles away near Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador.

There were no reports of major damage from the quake, which along with Otto, prompted Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to declare a state of emergency.

(Additional reporting by Ivan Castro in Bluefields; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)