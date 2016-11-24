Nov 24 Otto, the seventh Atlantic hurricane of
the season, made landfall on the coast of southern Nicaragua to
the north of the town of San Juan de Nicaragua, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
Otto is the southernmost landfalling hurricane in Central
America on record, the NHC added.
The hurricane is located about 70 miles (110 km) south of
Bluefields, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles
per hour (175 kph), the NHC said.
Weakening should begin soon while Otto moves farther west
inland, and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Thursday
night, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)