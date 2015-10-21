MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Tropical storm Patricia has
formed off Mexico's southern Pacific Coast and could become a
hurricane by Wednesday night or Thursday, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
The storm is located around 405 miles (about 652 km)
southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco and is heading
west-southwest at 5 miles per hour (8 kph) with maximum
sustained winds of about 40 mph (64 kph), the Miami-based NHC
said.
The center also said that no watches or warnings were in
place.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)