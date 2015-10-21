MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Tropical storm Patricia has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific Coast and could become a hurricane by Wednesday night or Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is located around 405 miles (about 652 km) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco and is heading west-southwest at 5 miles per hour (8 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (64 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

The center also said that no watches or warnings were in place. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)