July 10 Tropical Storm Chantal, the third named
storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was passing south
of Puerto Rico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late
Tuesday.
The center of Chantal is expected to be near or over
Hispaniola by Wednesday afternoon, eastern Cuba early Thursday
and over the southeastern or central Bahamas later on Thursday,
the U.S. weather forecasters said.
Chantal was swirling about 215 miles (345 kms) south of San
Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 330 miles (530 km) south-east of
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds
of 60 miles per hour (95 km), the U.S. weather forecasters said.
(Links: www.nhc.noaa.gov/
www.skeetobiteweather.com/
www.wunderground.com/tropical/)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Stacey
Joyce)