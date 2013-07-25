Tropical storm Dorian may strengthen slightly during the next 48 hours as it moves over warmer water, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory On Thursday.

Dorian, located about 1,670 miles (2,690 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour).

It is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 miles per hour (30 km per hour), the agency said.