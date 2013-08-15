Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
Aug 15 Tropical Storm Erin, the fifth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands in the far east Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
Erin was swirling 65 miles (100 km) west-southwest of Brava in the Cape Verde Islands, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based NHC said. (Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.