A trough of low pressure comprised of the remnants of tropical storm Dorian, located between south Florida and the Bahamas, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The disturbance is expected to move toward the north-northeast after Saturday and become associated with a frontal trough offshore of eastern U.S., the agency said In its latest bulletin.

(Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Tait)