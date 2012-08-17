(Adds dateline, storm warning, details of oil installations)
MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 Tropical Storm Helene formed
from the remnants of Tropical Depression Seven in the
southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
(NHC) said on Friday.
Located about 90 miles (140 km) east-southeast of Tuxpan,
Mexico, Helene was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles
per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.
The center of Helene will make landfall on Saturday, the NHC
said.
A tropical storm warning was issued for a stretch of
Mexico's Gulf coast from Barra de Nautla to La Cruz.
There were no reports of the tropical storm affecting the
Gulf of Mexico's oil installations, which are built to resist
much more powerful hurricanes.
Last week, Hurricane Ernesto hit Mexico, unleashing rains
and winds that caused six deaths.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Ioan Grillo; Editing by Gary
Hill and Jim Marshall)