June 5 A broad area of low pressure over the central Gulf of Mexico has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Although environmental conditions are not conducive for significant development, there is potential for this system to become a tropical depression or storm before it moves across northern Florida late Thursday, NHC said.

Heavy rains and gusty winds are expected over the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula during the next 48 hours, NHC said.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible over the Florida Peninsula late Wednesday through Thursday, it added.