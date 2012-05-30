May 30 Tropical Depression Beryl is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest report.

The storm is currently located about 5 miles (10 kilometres) west of Wilmington, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC said.

"A continued east-northeast motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or so," the NHC added.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the NHC said. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; edited by John Wallace)