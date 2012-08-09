Aug 9 A low pressure system midway between the
Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has an 80 percent
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
Upper-level winds appear to be conducive for a tropical
depression to form later Thursday. The system is moving westward
at about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour), the NHC said.
The NHC was also monitoring another low pressure area
approaching the west coast of Africa which had a 20 percent
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.
