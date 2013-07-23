July 23 A surface low pressure system located
couple of hundred miles south-southeast of the Cape Verde
Islands has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone during next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
(NHC) said early Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms have become a little more
concentrated near the center of the storm system and it is
expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour,
the Miami-based weather forecasters said.
"Additional development of this system is possible later
today before environmental conditions become less conducive for
development on Wednesday," the NHC said.