Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
Aug 15 A weather disturbance in the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea has become less organized overnight and now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
Most of the shower activity is now moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Belize, and development of this system before it moves over land has become less likely, the NHC said.
"However there is still potential for development once the disturbance moves over the Gulf of Mexico," it said.
In its earlier bulletin, the agency had given a 70 percent chance of the system becoming a cyclone. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.