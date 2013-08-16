Aug 16 An area of low pressure located over the
southwestern Gulf of Mexico, about 110 miles northwest of
Campeche, Mexico, now has a 40 percent chance of becoming a
tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said in its latest update.
Interests in the central and western Gulf of Mexico should
monitor the progress of the system through the weekend, the
agency said.
"Environmental conditions could become somewhat more
favorable for development while the low generally moves toward
the west-northwest over the next couple of days," it said.
(Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by
Bernard Orr)