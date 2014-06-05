June 5 A low-pressure area over southern Bay of
Campeche has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone
during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
(NHC) said on Friday.
"Some development of this system is still possible over the
next day or two while the low drifts generally northwestward
toward eastern Mexico," the Miami-based weather forecasters
said.
This disturbance has potential to produce extremely heavy
rains and life-threatening flash floods and mud slides over
parts of southeastern Mexico during the next few days, the NHC
added.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)