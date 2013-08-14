Aug 14 A broad area of low pressure in the
northwestern Caribbean Sea has a high 60 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
The storm system is moving toward the west-northwest at 10
to 15 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.
"Cloudiness and showers associated with this low continue to
show signs of organization and a tropical depression could form
before the disturbance reaches the Yucatan Peninsula on
Thursday," the NHC said.
After Thursday, the weather system is forecast to move over
the Gulf of Mexico, where upper-level winds would likely be a
little less favorable for its development.
A separate low pressure system located a couple of hundred
miles southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a high 70 percent
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of
days, the NHC said.