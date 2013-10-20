(Adds details on Raymond strengthening, cholera)
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Tropical storm Raymond
neared hurricane strength as it swirled towards Mexico's Pacific
coast on Sunday, threatening to dump heavy rain on the beach
resort of Acapulco, which is still recovering from destructive
floods last month.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Raymond was
expected to become a hurricane later on Sunday, and Mexico has
issued a tropical storm watch from Acapulco in Guerrero state to
the port of Lazaro Cardenas further northwest.
Raymond is likely to get close to the coast late on Monday
or on Tuesday, then begin to meander, the NHC said.
Mexico has no major oil installations in Raymond's path.
Mexico suffered its worst flooding on record when tropical
storms Manuel and Ingrid converged from the Pacific and the Gulf
of Mexico in mid-September, killing more than 150 people and
causing estimated damage of around $6 billion.
The Mexican government said it was monitoring conditions
closely from the state of Chiapas in southern Mexico to Jalisco
in the west, and that local authorities were ready to evacuate
people from vulnerable areas if necessary.
Over the next few days, Raymond may cause life-threatening
flash floods and mudslides, the NHC said.
Up to 15 cm (6 inches) of rain could hit the coast, Mexico's
national meteorological service (SMN) forecast.
Complicating matters for Mexico is a cold weather front
currently in the Gulf of Mexico off the state of Veracruz that
could interact with Raymond to intensify the flood risk. SMN
said the cold front could produce up to 5 cm (2 inches) of rain
in northeastern, eastern and central parts of the country.
Acapulco was one of the places worst hit by last month's
chaos, as torrential rains put the city's airport under water
and stranded thousands of tourists.
The flooding, landslides and displacement of thousands of
people caused by the storms have also heightened the risk of
diarrheal illness. Mexico is experiencing its first local
transmission of cholera in just over a decade.
Over the past seven weeks, more than 170 cases of cholera
have been confirmed in the country, including one death.
By mid-afternoon on Sunday, Raymond was churning about 155
miles (250 km) southwest of Acapulco and moving north-westward
at about 6 mph (10 kph). The storm was generating maximum
sustained winds of 70 mph (113 kph) with higher gusts, the NHC
added.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)