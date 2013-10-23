ZIHUATANEJO, Mexico Oct 23 Raymond weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday and turned to the west, moving away from Mexico's Pacific coastline after dumping more rain on areas hit by heavy flooding last month.

The storm was about 155 miles (250 km) south southwest of beach resort Zihuatanejo and about 190 miles (306 km) west southwest of the resort and port town of Acapulco, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Raymond, a powerful hurricane just two days ago, had weakened to maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph), the NHC said. It was expected to weaken further over the next couple of days.

After near-constant rains since last weekend, Zihuantanejo was beginning to dry out on Wednesday. The rainfall stopped, and the resort city's palm trees were no longer lashed by strong winds.

Mexico's government ended a tropical storm warning for the area, which was battered by storms in mid-September that killed more than 150 people and caused some of the worst flood damage in decades - with losses estimated at around $6 billion.

Coastal rains from Raymond caused minor mudslides in the hills behind Acapulco, but there were no reports of significant damage. (Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner and Jackie Frank)