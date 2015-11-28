(Updates with details of storm weakening, location)
MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Hurricane Sandra weakened to
a tropical storm on Friday and was expected to continue losing
strength as it approached Mexico's Pacific coast, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Sandra, about 215 miles (346 km) southwest of the Pacific
port of Mazatlan on Friday evening, was producing maximum
sustained winds of 70 mph (113 kph), the NHC said.
"Sandra is expected to be near tropical storm strength when
it moves near the coast of Mexico in the warning area on
Saturday. After the center moves inland, Sandra should quickly
dissipate," the Miami-based NHC said.
Sandra had been the strongest hurricane recorded in the
eastern Pacific Ocean this late in the year.
Mexico called off a tropical storm watch for the
southernmost portion of Baja California. But it issued a
tropical storm warning for part of the mainland of Mexico and
for Las Islas Marias, an archipelago off the Pacific coast.
Last month, Hurricane Patricia, which at one point
registered as one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded,
landed on Mexico's Pacific coast but did not inflict major
damage.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)