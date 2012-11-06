LOS ANGELES Nov 6 A "Day of Giving" across ABC
television networks raised more than $16.8 million for victims
of Hurricane Sandy, ABC said on Tuesday.
During the event, which aired on Radio Disney, ABC Family,
ESPN and other units of the Disney/ABC group, viewers
were encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross.
A concert and telethon on NBC last Friday raised almost $23
million for those affected by the storm, which came ashore in
New Jersey last week and swept up the Eastern Seaboard.
Thousands were left homeless and millions were without power.
MTV, a unit of Viacom Inc, is planning a fundraiser
for Nov. 15 called "Restore the Shore". The hour-long special
will feature the cast of MTV's reality series "Jersey Shore".
MTV said in a statement that it was partnering with the
non-profit group Architecture for Humanity to collect donations
aimed at rebuilding the Seaside Heights boardwalk and local
businesses and homes in the neighborhood.
