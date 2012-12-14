(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Cynthia Ramnarace
NEW YORK Dec 14 When your home is destroyed,
your first urge is to fix it. You want to rebuild, remove the
smell of saturated insulation and the sight of mud-stained
floors with the new, the clean, the livable.
When we first came back to our Rockaway Beach, New York,
home two days after Superstorm Sandy hit, my husband smiled as
he ripped out soaked carpet. Watching our contractor haul away
pieces of drywall filled us with relief.
We were making progress. We would rebuild. We would move
back home. Life would get back to normal.
In that plan, we forgot to factor in one important variable:
insurance. We have flood insurance and because we lack large
cash reserves, we will need that money to rebuild. But we have
no idea how large our settlement will be, or when it will
arrive. (link.reuters.com/nyf64t)
And so the rebuilding process has turned into a high-stakes
bet. The best way to win is to know what is in the other guy's
hand.
Suddenly, you are talking with your neighbors about the most
taboo subject of all: Money. Did you get an advance on your
settlement? How much? What is your contractor's estimate? Did
you get a settlement offer yet?
In my neighborhood, the answers to these questions are
especially relevant because not only do we all have identical
damage, we pretty much have identical homes.
I live in a planned development called Arverne by the Sea in
Rockaway Beach. My neighbors and I all bought our homes new
about six years ago.
Our layouts are basically the same. Some people upgraded
their interiors with a new kitchen, flooring or built-in wall
units.
Others had more extensive damage to siding and roofs that
would result in higher claims. In terms of things that would
need to be fixed, we were all in the same boat: New entry doors,
windows, floors, kitchens, bathrooms, walls, garages doors and
heating and cooling systems.
I spoke with eight of my neighbors. Almost everyone has a
different insurance company. One person had an appointment with
her adjuster within a week of the storm and a month later had
her final settlement check in hand. But that is the anomaly.
Most people waited weeks for an appointment for the initial
on-site inspection by an adjuster, who surveys the damage on
behalf of the insurance company. Advance payments ranged from
$10,000 to $40,000.
Many have not been able to cash their checks because they
are made out to the insured as well as the mortgage company -
yet another hassle that delays getting money in the bank.
Except for that one neighbor, no one else has received a
final settlement offer. Contractor repair estimates range from
$70,000 to $210,000.
I was hoping for a $40,000 advance. After all, we'd already
shelled out $20,000 of our own money to purchase a new heating
and cooling system and pay for the demolition and sanitizing
work. Once the renovation starts, our contractor will need a big
chunk of cash upfront.
Our rebuilding estimate, on top of what we've already spent,
is $108,000. Would the insurance company agree? Our meeting with
the adjuster would give us some idea.
I woke up at 4:30 a.m. the day of the adjuster's visit. My
alarm would not go off for another 90 minutes, but already my
mind was racing. Please let him give us a generous advance.
Please let the final settlement be fair. Please God, don't make
this any harder than it has to be.
My neighbors all told me how nice, pleasant and
understanding their adjusters were. Well, every group has its
outlier. And we found ours.
Our adjuster was irked that we didn't have our old
appliances on hand for him to inspect. "But we have pictures,"
we assured him. He grunted.
We, like our neighbors, heeded New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo's order that homeowners throw out damaged goods because
the six-foot mounds of trash that filled our peninsula had
become safety hazards.
"This receipt is not itemized," he grumbled in response to
our heating and cooling invoice. "This means nothing to me."
Our adjuster was rude, belligerent and condescending. But we
took it. We didn't mention that we had waited more than a month
for his arrival.
At the end of the visit, he sat in his truck and sent his
assistant to give us his offer: $20,000 in advance, based on an
initial assessment of $45,000 in damages.
I didn't know whether to cry or throw up. The total figure
was less than half of our contractor's estimate for the
reconstruction. We'd already spent $20,000. How could the total
estimate possibly be $45,000?
I started to sob on the front stoop. I guess that was better
than throwing up. It was the first relentless gush of tears
since the whole debacle began. My destroyed house, my stained
wedding dress, my soaked scrapbook of my firstborn's early years
had overwhelmed me but did not overtake me. This experience did.
In what seemed like an attempt to calm me down, he explained
that the $45,000 was just an initial value. It did not mean
anything because he had not been able to review all of our
documentation. Once we submitted our contents list and
photographs he would be able to give us a more accurate number.
He left that day with our agreement on the $20,000 as an
advance on our flood damage and an extra $5,000 as part of our
$11,000 in contents coverage. The check came within a week,
along with an apology from my insurance company regarding the
treatment from our adjuster after I lodged a complaint.
The most challenging aspect still lies ahead: We have no
idea whether our settlements will be enough to cover our costs.
Halting the work until that is answered would likely be the
more prudent thing to do. But how long can you suspend your
life? How long can you rely on the generosity of others or sleep
on a strange bed before your patience runs out?
You do it with a hope and a prayer. It's definitely not the
best financial strategy. But for right now, it's all we've got.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Jeffrey Benkoe)