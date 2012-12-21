* Mitigation projects targeted by Republican for cuts
* Democrats: move sets dangerous precedent, will reduce
future aid
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 The U.S. Senate on Friday
required that $3.4 billion of the superstorm Sandy
reconstruction aid bill be offset by spending cuts next year, a
move that Democrats said set a "dangerous precedent" for future
disaster funding.
The requirement on the $60.4 billion measure, which came as
the result of a Republican procedural move, could open the door
to future requirements to "pay for" disaster assistance with
spending cuts. Congress in the past has simply funded disaster
aid without such offsets.
The Senate advanced the Sandy aid bill by voting to end
general debate and start considering some 21 amendments, many
from Republicans aimed at chopping out specific spending
requests - including one that would shrink the whole package
down to $23.8 billion.
Votes on the amendments and on final passage of the
legislation are expected next week after the Senate returns from
the Christmas holiday.
The Senate on Friday failed to muster the 60 votes needed to
defeat a budget point of order maneuver raised by Republican
Senator Pat Toomey. This required that $3.4 billion worth of
"mitigation" projects to prevent damage from future storms be
included under a cap on discretionary federal spending.
"This will mean real consequences this year," said
Democratic senator Barbara Mikulski, the new chairman of the
Senate Appropriations Committee. "This is a $3.4 billion
unspecified cut that will go to domestic programs for fiscal
2013."
Mikulski, of Maryland, said the cuts would have to be
included in spending bills next year that replace a stopgap
government funding measure on March 27.
Arguing to defeat the requirement, Senator Charles Schumer
of New York, which suffered massively from Sandy's storm surge,
said that the move would mark the first requirement for
offsetting disaster funds with cuts elsewhere, setting the stage
for more congressional fights over it.
"That will mean that disaster money will be much less
readily available in the future. The precedent is an awful one,"
Schumer said.
Toomey, a conservative from Pennsylvania, argued that the
$3.4 billion worth of mitigation projects were not disaster aid
but simply infrastructure improvement projects.
"That kind of infrastructure spending is the kind of
spending that we do routinely, but we plan for it and we budget
it," he said. "If it is indeed the priority that many people,
including myself, believe that it is, then it ought to be
weighed in competition with the other pressing needs."
A senate Republican said the projects targeted in the point
of order were not those tied to immediate repairs or
reconstruction work, but those that were considered
"stand-alone" mitigation projects.